COMER - Frank Chandler Fleming, 92, Comer, passed away Saturday, November 14, 2020.

He was born September 30, 1928 to the late Austin Loyd and Lucy Vercelle Fleming. He is preceded in death by his loving wife of 57 years, Vinnie Patton Fleming; daughter, Sherry Culberson; son-in-law, Terry Culberson; brother Austin LaClade Fleming; sisters, Frances Fleming Knight, Betty Jane Fleming Bryant and Marjie Fleming Parham.

He was the proud owner and mechanic of Fleming Garage for over 30 years. He was an honorary member of the Comer Lions Club.

Survivors include daughter, Rhonda (David) McFarland; brother, Hewatt (Elizabeth) Fleming; son-in-law, David Culberson; four grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

Funeral service: Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at 2 p.m. at the Lord and Stephens Danielsville Chapel with the Rev. Mike Sarna officiating. The interment will be in Meadow Cemetery. Members of the Lions Club will be honorary pallbearers.

Family to receive friends: Tuesday, November 17, 2020 from 1-2 p.m. at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Comer Lions Club in memory of

Frank Fleming.

Lord and Stephens, Danielsville, Ga. is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com.

Week of November 15-21

