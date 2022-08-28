BRASELTON - Frank Edward Westover, 69, Braselton, passed away on Sunday, August 21, 2022.
Mr. Westover was born in Denver, Colorado, a son to the late Montgomery and Hazel Dukes Westover. Mr. Westover was raised in a military family and lived in many different states and in Canada.
Mr. Westover earned his Bachelor’s degree in photography at Rochester Institute of Technology in Rochester, New York. He had a full career as a videographer and news producer at local channels, in Rochester, Providence, Nashville and Macon, and at LWT in London, England, as well as with CNN in Atlanta. For his excellence in his area of television, Mr. Westover earned two Emmy Awards.
He also enjoyed driving and showing sports cars, was a wonderful photographer and with his wife Susan, loved to travel, taking several trips to Australia, Europe and the United States.
Survivors include his wife, Susan Westover, Braselton; sons, Timothy Westover and his wife Leah, Grayson, and Bradley Westover, Braselton; sister, Joan Blanich and her husband Jim, Gallatin, Tenn.; grandchild, Chloe Westover; step-grandchildren, Gabby, Jillian and Charlotte; sister-in-law, Marcia Naukam, Webster, N.Y.; brothers-in-law, Larry Naukam and his wife Debbie, Fairport, N.Y., and Andy Naukam, Nyack, N.Y.; good friends, Bob and Dorothea Garner, Hoschton; and numerous other relatives, neighbors and friends also survive. They are all blessings.
Funeral service: Friday, September 16, 2022, at 2 p.m. at the Hamilton Mill United Methodist Church with the Rev. Jason Mincey officiating.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorial gifts to the Hamilton Mill United Methodist Church in support of the piecemakers Quilt Ministry and the Pantry at www.hmumc.com.
Memorial Park Braselton Funeral Home, 5257 Green Street, Braselton, Georgia 30517, 770-622-8000. Online condolences at www.memorialparkfuneralhomes.com.
