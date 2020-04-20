WINTERVILLE - Frank Floyd Manley, 72, a lifelong member of the Winterville community, died on April 14, 2020.
Frank was born in Franklin County on November 8, 1947, the fifth of five children of Harrison Newton Manley and Willie Mae Rich Manley Lowe. Sisters are, Lois Silvey (deceased) and Louise Ramsey, Hull. Brothers are, J. D. Manley (deceased) and Stewart Manley, Acworth. Step-father is the late William Ray (Billy) Lowe.
In addition to his sister Louise and his brother Stewart, Frank leaves behind his wife of 35 years, Brenda Adams Manley. Frank treasured the love and unfailing support that Brenda gave him. Their years together were a shared blessing.
Frank will be remembered as a gentle spirit whose kind heart and compassion touched all who knew him. He lived a humble life with serenity and a joyful soul. Frank greatly appreciated the love, kindness and generosity of his friends and neighbors throughout the years.
Due to constraints of the Coronavirus pandemic, a private graveside service will be held for the immediate family at Meadow Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Phillip Wages officiating.
Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, East, Athens, is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com.
