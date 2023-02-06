ELBERTON - Frank Gaines, 71, Stinchcomb Road, Elberton, died peacefully at his home on Saturday, February 4, 2023, while surrounded by his family, following a courageous several year battle with cancer.
Frances Leonard Mansfield Gaines III was born in Elberton, on October 10, 1951, the second of five children born to Hoyt William and Louise Dutton Gaines. He was the owner/operator of Gaines Monument and devoted his life to his company. Frank enjoyed truck driving, and in his later years, watching Georgia football.
Surviving are his wife and best friend of 32 years, Marie Vestal Gaines; children, Marchelle Allen, Royston, Tabitha Hicks, Hartwell, and Chance Gaines, Comer; step-children, Michael Kelley, Wendell, N.C., Jason Kelley, Elberton, and Ashley Moon Groue, Natchez, Miss.; siblings, Martha Yarbrough, Velvet Price, Gary Gaines and Wendy Holloway, all of Madison County; several grandchildren; great-grandchildren; nieces; and nephews.
Family to receive friends: Friday, February 10, 2023, from 6-8 p.m. at Berry Funeral Home. Burial will be private at the Carlton City Cemetery.
Flowers are accepted and contributions may be made in his memory to T.J. & Friends Foundation, P.O. Box 6161, Elberton, Ga. 30635 or to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tenn. 38105.
Berry Funeral Home & Crematory of Elberton is respectfully in charge of arrangements for Mr. Frank Gaines. Those wishing may sign the online guestbook at www.berryfh.com.
