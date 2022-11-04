ATHENS - Frank Tyrone Williams, 64, Athens (South Jackson community), entered rest Tuesday, November 1, 2022.
Mr. Williams was born in Washington, D.C., the son of Edward Tharrington Williams and Inza Coleman Williams. Mr. Williams is preceded by a sister, Rhoda Williams; and a brother, Darrell Williams.
Survivors include his wife, Precious Juainta Clark Williams; two sons, Charles Elliott Williams (Gabrielle Grant), Bowie, Maryland, and Frank Tyrone Clark (Kattie), Jefferson; one daughter, April Bailey (Marlin), Athens; 12 grandchildren, Austin Bailley, Aaron Blackmon, Amore Blackmon, Ashton Bailey, Kendi Cooper, Khyadin Cooper, Nina Elliott Grant, Niya Elliott Grant, Nile Elliott Grant, Niva Elliott Grant, C.J. Clark and Ansleigh Clark; two sisters, Alveria Bullock, Maryland, D.C., and Wanda Hands, Washington, D.C.; and several nieces and nephews also survive.
Funeral service: Friday, November 11, 2002, at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Evans Funeral Home. The family will receive friends during the service.
Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia, 706-367-5467. Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
