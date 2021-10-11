HOSCHTON - Frank William Stovall Sr., 82, Hoschton, passed away on Sunday, October 10, 2021.
Mr. Stovall retired as a pipeline welder with Stovall Construction. He was a member of the Local 798 Pipeliner’s Union for over 60 years.
Mr. Stovall is preceded in death by his wife, Nancy Court Stovall; parents, Fabin Stovall Sr. and Lou Willie Barrett Stovall; and numerous brothers and sisters.
Mr. Stovall is survived by his children, Phyllis (Nick) Cannon, Frankie (Diane) Stovall, Mary Gunter, Kris Stovall and Sandi Hamilton (Melissa Johnson); siblings, Ernie Ray Stovall, Fabin Stovall Jr., Ronnie Stovall and Jo Ann Thurmond; numerous grandchildren; great-grandchildren; a great-great- grandchild; along with a host of nieces and nephews also survive.
Funeral service: Wednesday, October 13, 2021 at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Carter Funeral Home with the Rev. Gary Carlyle officiating. Burial will follow the service at Barrow Memorial Gardens.
Family to receive friends: Wednesday, October 13, 2021 from 12 until 2 p.m. at Carter Funeral Home.
The family of Mr. Stovall welcomes flowers for his funeral service.
Carter Funeral Home, Winder is entrusted with the arrangements.
