stovall

HOSCHTON - Frank William Stovall Sr., 82, Hoschton, passed away on Sunday, October 10, 2021.

Mr. Stovall retired as a pipeline welder with Stovall Construction. He was a member of the Local 798 Pipeliner’s Union for over 60 years.

Mr. Stovall is preceded in death by his wife, Nancy Court Stovall; parents, Fabin Stovall Sr. and Lou Willie Barrett Stovall; and numerous brothers and sisters.

Mr. Stovall is survived by his children, Phyllis (Nick) Cannon, Frankie (Diane) Stovall, Mary Gunter, Kris Stovall and Sandi Hamilton (Melissa Johnson); siblings, Ernie Ray Stovall, Fabin Stovall Jr., Ronnie Stovall and Jo Ann Thurmond; numerous grandchildren; great-grandchildren; a great-great- grandchild; along with a host of nieces and nephews also survive.

Funeral service: Wednesday, October 13, 2021 at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Carter Funeral Home with the Rev. Gary Carlyle officiating. Burial will follow the service at Barrow Memorial Gardens.

Family to receive friends: Wednesday, October 13, 2021 from 12 until 2 p.m. at Carter Funeral Home.

The family of Mr. Stovall welcomes flowers for his funeral service.

Carter Funeral Home, Winder is entrusted with the arrangements.

Published by MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.

Week of October 10-16

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.