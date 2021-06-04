BUFORD - Frankie Cain Moore, 85, Buford, passed away on Wednesday, June 2, 2021.
Mrs. Moore was born on June 19, 1935 in Thomston. She graduated from Robert E. Lee High School in Thomaston, and she was a retired real estate agent. Mrs. Moore attended Ivy Creek Baptist Church in Buford. Frankie loved to gather her family and friends for food and fellowship. She had a heart to serve others with her hospitality. She was a doer and supreme organizer. Mrs. Moore loved to travel and have fun and laugh. She enjoyed singing and playing the piano, and provided her family with many lovely memories.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Frank W. Moore; parents, Robert L. and Ruth McDaniel Cain; and brothers, Marion Cain and Bobby Cain.
Mrs. Moore is survived by son, John (Kathleen) Moore, Buford; daughter, Marion (Ricky) Cantrell, Lawrenceville; grandchildren, Tyler Moore and Bryan Cantrell; step-grandchildren, Rebekah Boscarino, Carter Schmidt, Frankie Boscarino, Channelle and Issac Miller; step-great-granddaughter, Ava Rose Miller; sisters, Betty Boles, Tennessee, Jeanette Byrd, Gray, and Dianne (Larry) Baker, Andalusa, Ala.; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Funeral service: Saturday, June 12, 2021 at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Flanigan Funeral Home with Dr. Craig Dale officiating. Interment will be on Monday, June 14, 2021 at 1 p.m. in Crystal Hill Cemetery, 321 Hannah Mill Rd., Thomaston, Ga.
Family to receive friends: Saturday, June 12, 2021 from 9:30 until 11 a.m. at the funeral home.
To express condolences, please sign our online guest book at www.flaniganfuneralhome.com.
