JEFFERSON - Franklin Dee Tucker, 83, Jefferson, entered into rest Saturday, November 28, 2020.
Mr. Tucker was born in Moultrie, the son of the late Ansel Perry Tucker and the late Addie Bell Tucker. In addition to his parents, Mr. Tucker is preceded earlier this year by his wife Audrey Wells Tucker. Mr. Tucker first retired from the U.S. Air Force after 26 years of service to his country, and then retired again as an engineer in the telecommunications industry from MCI/World Com.
Mr. Tucker is survived by two sons, Eric D. Tucker, Tucker, and Carter Aaron Wells, Jefferson; daughter, Sherry M. Sams, Jefferson; three grandchildren, Angela Christy Briggs, Corey Matthew Briggs and Michael Alexander Tucker, all of Tucker; and sister, Rubye Blackman, Moultrie.
Funeral service: Friday, December 4, 2020 at 2 p.m. from the chapel of Evans Funeral Home with the Rev. Bob Walk officiating with burial to follow in Evans Memory Gardens with full Military Honors.
Family to receive friends: Friday, December 4, 2020 from 12-2 p.m. at the funeral home.
Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia, 706-367-5467. Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
