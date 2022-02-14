BLACKSHEAR - Franklin Delano Roosevelt Scarborough, 82, passed away Monday, December 13, 2021 following an extended illness.
He was born April 23, 1939 to Joe and Blanche Scarborough of Madison County, the ninth out of 12 children. Frank spent his earlier adult life in and around Commerce. He owned a local music shop, Frank’s Music Hut, in the early sixties and promoted a country music show called the Dixie Jamboree at the Roosevelt Theatre in Jefferson.
He moved to Blackshear and lived there until his death. He was a member of the Waycross Seventh Day Adventist Church and maintained an active role there prior to his illness.
Frank is survived by two sisters, Betty Ruth Gillen and Alva (David) Hay, Bogart; five daughters, Penny Nunn and Shera Donna Tyner, both of Commerce, Teresa (Chris) Wiles and Melissa Scarborough, both of Middleburg, Fla., and Gladys Nicole Grady, Brunswick; six grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and a number of nieces and nephews.
The immediate family gathered for a memorial on Sunday, February 13, 2022 at the the Ila Cemetery,where his parents were resting, to say one final goodbye where he was to be laid to rest.
