JEFFERSON - Franklin Louis Heddings, 83, Jefferson, entered into rest Thursday, February 13, 2020.
Mr. Heddings was born in Baltimore, Maryland, a son of the late Bernard and Vera Power Heddings, was of the Baptist faith, retired from Lucent Technology, and was a Veteran of the U.S. Army.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Heddings is preceded by brothers, Bernard, Allen ”Buddy," Kenny and Stanley Heddings.
Survivors include his wife, Linda Keller Heddings, Jefferson; one son, Jeffrey Louis Heddings; one daughter, Sandra Lea Heddings Katulka, and her husband, Gregory; and three grandchildren, Christian, Nicholas and Carly Katulka also survive.
Memorial service: Sunday, February 16, 2020 at 4 p.m. from the chapel of Evans Funeral Home with Pastor Bo Bowen officiating.
Family to receive friends: Sunday, February 16, 2020 from 3-4 p.m. at the funeral home prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Epilepsy Foundation of Georgia, 6065 Roswell Road NE #770, Atlanta, Ga. 30328 or at epilepsyga.org.
Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Hwy., Jefferson, Ga. 706-367-5467. Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
