WINDER - Franklin Roosevelt Dotson, 85, Winder, passed away March 5, 2020.
Born July 21, 1934 in Seth, West Virginia, he was the son of the late Mander and Goldie Mullins Dotson. He was preceded by a daughter, Evelyn McCourt. Mr. Dotson was a former resident of Peytona, West Virginia, and had resided in Barrow County for the past 32 years. He was a member of Ebenezer Baptist Church and was a retired coal miner with Carbon Steel Fuel Company of West Virginia.
Surviving are wife, Evelyn Dotson, Winder; children, Deborah and Larry Grass, Madison, West Virginia, and Rhonda Vickers, Mountain Top, Pennsylvania; grandchildren, April McCourt, Melissa and Matt D’Angelo.
Family to receive friends: Tuesday, March 10, 2020 from 11 as.m. to 12 p.m. at Ebenezer Baptist Church.
Funeral service: Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at 12 p.m. at Ebenezer Baptist Church with the Rev. Sam Davis officiating. Interment will be in the church cemetery.
Carter Funeral Home of Winder is in charge of arrangements where online condolences may be expressed at www.carterfhwinder.com.
