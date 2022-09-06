Fred "Dennis" Carpenter was born January 3, 1943 and grew up in Baldwin.
He was the son of the late Roy Lee Carpenter and Lorene Boling Carpenter. He graduated from North Habersham High School in 1960. He attended Truett-McConnell University and Bob Jones University, where he studied Music and Business Administration.
Dennis married Mildred McDonald on December 16, 1962. Dennis and Mildred would have celebrated 60 years of marriage in December. They have two daughters, Lisa Carpenter English and Julie Carpenter Sexton who also reside in Hall County.
Dennis loved music as he and his family began singing when he was a child. Dennis and Mildred have served in music ministry for their entire life. They served Blackshear Place Baptist Church, Chestnut Mountain Baptist Church, Corinth Baptist Church, then served for 37 years at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church. They also served as interim at Central Baptist Church in Athens and Sugar Hill Baptist Church in Gainesville.
Dennis and wife Mildred started Northeast Georgia Rentals Inc. in Oakwood, in December of 1985, where he still enjoyed and loved working until his death. Dennis loved gardening, hunting, fishing, singing Southern Gospel music and spending time with his family and friends.
Dennis was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Bobbie Carpenter Foster; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Glenn T. and Nellie C. McDonald; and Dennis and Mildred's infant son, Mack Carpenter.
Survivors include his wife of 59 years, Mildred McDonald Carpenter, Flowery Branch; children, Lisa Carpenter English (Barry "Moose"), Gainesville, and Julie Carpenter Sexton (Chris), Gainesville; grandchildren, Austin English (Molly), Gainesville, Sarah Beth English, Augusta, Mallory Sexton, Gainesville, and Mason Sexton, Gainesville; siblings, Betty Carpenter Dalton, Baldwin, and Rev. Bill Carpenter (Martha), Jefferson; brother-in-law, John C. Foster, Cornelia; a number of nieces and nephews; and many dear friends.
If you have been a part of Dennis's music ministry, the family would love for you to take part in his homegoing celebration in a choir at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church the day of the service.
Funeral service: Wednesday, September 7, 2022, at 5 p.m. at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church. Graveside service will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery.
Family to receive friends: Wednesday, September 7, 2022, from 2 until 4:30 p.m. at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church.
Those who are unable to attend can watch the live stream on Facebook or on YouTube.
Little and Davenport Funeral Home and Crematory, 355 Dawsonville Highway SW, Gainesville, Georgia 30501 is in charge of arrangements. Those wishing to send online condolences to the family may do so at littledavenport.com.
