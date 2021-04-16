CLARKSVILLE, TENNESSEE - Fred “Gene” Eugene Baird, 88, Clarksville, Tennessee, passed away Saturday, March 20, 2021 at Tennova Healthcare.
Gene was born September 20, 1932 in Jackson County to the late Fred Baird and Mary S. Gregory. In addition to his parents, he is also preceded in death by his brother-in-law, Joe Neblett.
He is survived by his wife, Mildred Diane Neblett Baird; son, Chris E. Baird, Jefferson; grandchildren, Kelley McDaniel and Wes Baird; three great-grandchildren, Calin, Madalyn and Bo; brother-in-law, Paul Neblett; sisters-in-law, Joyce Decker and Betty Neblett; and many nieces and nephews.
Graveside service: Friday, April 23, at 11 a.m. at Salem Cemetery in Clarksville, Tenn., with Pastor Larry King officiating.
Arrangements are entrusted to Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, 1510 Madison Street, Clarksville, Tenn. 37040, 931-645-6488. Online condolences may be made at www.nealtarpleyparchman.com.
