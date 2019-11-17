COMMERCE - Fred M. Turpin, 83, Commerce, passed away on Thursday, November 14, 2019.
He was the son of the late Thomas Dennard and Sara Melinnie Water Turpin. Mr. Turpin retired from the Social Security Administration and was a veteran of the United States Army.
Survivors include his wife, Barbara Ann Waters Turpin, of the home; three sons, Leslie (Sharon) Turpin, Gainesville, Kent (Anna) Turpin, Jefferson, and Bart (Danielle) Turpin, Commerce; two daughters, Ester (Stanley) Houston, Jefferson, and Carla (Gene) Coleman, Hoschton; 17 grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
Funeral service: Sunday, November 17, 2019, at 4 p.m. from the chapel of Ivie Funeral Home with burial in the Grey Hill Cemetery.
Family to receive friends: Sunday, November 17, 2019, from 2 p.m. until the service time at the funeral home.
Ivie Funeral Home, Commerce, is in charge of arrangements.
