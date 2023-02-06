DANIELSVILLE - Fred Max Sartain, 86, Danielsville, passed away on Friday, February 3, 2023, at his home surrounded by his family.
Mr. Sartain was born in Hull, on June 15, 1936, son of the late Samuel Lee Sartain and the late Ina Mae Martin Sartain. He was a 1956 graduate of Madison County High School where he was voted the wittiest in the class. Max was a brick mason for 45 years following the trade of his four older brothers, Earl, Sam, Paul and Neal. He was a lifetime member of Jones Chapel United Methodist Church, where he served as president of the United Methodist Men for many years.
Max was an adult member of Boy Scouts of America for over 60 years. He served as Scoutmaster of the Troop 152 sponsored by Jones Chapel United Methodist Church, which is one of the most important positions that an adult can serve. Later he served as Committee Member of Troop 70 in Franklin Springs for many years as well as the Council Properties Committee. His scouting achievements were numerous, and he was recognized as Vigil Honor Member of the Mowogo Lodge of the Arrow, a Honor Campers Society, in 1984. He was also recognized with the Order of the Arrow Founders Award from Mowogo Lodge, given as recognition for an Arrowman who demonstrates that he personifies the spirit of selfless service. He was presented the James E. West Endowment by the Northeast Georgia Council, which is a recognition of his supporting the camping and Scout program. The Sartain Campsite at Camp Rainey Mountain in Clayton, is named for the tireless efforts and contributions by Max and his family. Max was a fisherman and a bridge to the Fishing Shelter, where fishing merit badge is taught, bears his Vigil Name and is dedicated to Max. He was also awarded the Silver Beaver Award which is the highest recognition that the Northeast Georgia Council Boy Scouts of America can bestow to a scouting volunteer for his scouting efforts.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sons, Christopher Ronald Sartain and Jonathan Maxwell Sartain; four brothers; two sisters; and his dog, Samson.
Survivors include his wife of 50 years and the love of his life, Betty Strickland Sartain; son, Gregory Charles Sartain, Danielsville; grandsons, Aaron Sartain, Athens, and Adam Sartain (Mallory), Colbert; great-granddaughter, Addie Sartain; sister-in-law, Jean Ginn, Ila; special friend, Dr. Ed Brown; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral service: Wednesday, February 8, 2023, at 2 p.m. in the Jones Chapel United Methodist Church with the Rev. Kyung Kim officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.
Family to receive friends: Tuesday, February 7, 2023, from 6 until 8 p.m. at Pruitt Funeral Home. Mr. Sartain will lie in state at the church from 1:30 until 2 p.m. on Wednesday afternoon. During other times the family will be at the home.
Flowers are optional; memorials may be made to Jones Chapel United Methodist Church, 5601 Highway 29 North, Danielsville, Ga. 30633.
Pruitt Funeral Home in Royston, Ga., is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.pruittfhroyston.com.
