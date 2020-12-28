Fred Thomas Hanes passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, December 27, 2020.
He was born on February 27, 1927 in Evansville. Ind.
He was preceded in death by his parents Jack Edward Hanes and Julia Pearl Hanes; and his siblings, Dorothy Jean Hanes, Jack Edward Hanes Jr., Dorothy Jean Hanes, Bill Hanes, John Hanes, Jim Hanes and Thurman (Pete) Hanes.
He lost his wife and love of his life Bessie Mae Wilkins Hanes in March of 2012. They were married on June 13, 1948 in Evansville. Ind. They lived in Stone Mountain from 1963 until 1992 when they moved to Nicholson. He moved to Apopka, Fla. in November 2018, where he resided until his death.
He served in the Pacific Theater in WWII aboard the USS Tennessee. He was an honorably discharged veteran of the U.S. Navy.
After returning home, he initially worked with his dad as a carpenter, met and married Bessie Mae, and was a camera operator for a local Evansville TV station before moving into radio and finally a position with AT&T, where he worked until he retired in 1988. After retiring, he was busier than ever going wherever and whenever they wanted with his bride. He enjoyed woodworking making furniture and taking great pride in his new home in Nicholson with its five acres. He enjoyed monthly breakfasts at Cracker Barrel with a group of friends from AT&T. They dubbed themselves ROMEO (RETIRED OLD MEN EATING OUT). He continued meeting with them for almost 30 years until his move to Florida.
He enjoyed being in warmer weather and made fast friends with Sparky, who was always at his feet.
He is survived by his sister, Beverly Ann Hanes, Evansville, Ind.; his children, Victoria Diane Hanes, Apopka, Fla., Phillip E Hanes (Mary), Tampa. Fla. and Patricia Ann Phillips (Perry), Flowery Branch; his grandchildren, Christopher Hanes (Megan), Ocala, Fla., Ashley Hagin (Adam), Oakwood, Jennifer Hanes, Apopka, Fla., Michael Hanes, San Francisco, Calif., and Cooper Phillips, Flowery Branch; and three great-grandchildren, Caroline Hanes, Copeland Hagin and Harper Mae Hanes.
Graveside funeral service: Wednesday, December 30, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Jackson Memorial Gardens with Dr. Phillip Hanes officiating.
In lieu of flowers you may donate to St. Jude’s in his name. This was a charity he believed in and contributed to every month.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce is in charge of arrangements.
