WINDER - Fred Williams, 63, Winder, passed away Wednesday, January 6, 2021.
A son of the late Charles J. and Ruth Olene Mathis Williams, he was born May 25, 1957. He was employed at General Motors Doraville Assembly Plant and was a member of The Church At Winder. Mr. Williams was preceded by a brother, Miles J. Williams.
Surviving are wife, Anita Patton Williams, Winder; daughters and son-in-law, Rachel and Weston Herndon, Bethlehem, and Rebekah Williams, Winder; two grandchildren, Lilly Herndon and Nicholas Herndon; sister and brother-in-law, Charlene and Dan Mathews, Buford; and sister-in-law, Karen Williams, Talmo.
Family to receive friends: Saturday, January 9, 2021 from 6 until 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Funeral service: Sunday, January 10, 2021 at 4 p.m. at The Church At Winder with Pastors Danny Ashworth and Donnie Pennington officiating. The remains will be placed in state at the church at 3:30 p.m. Interment will be in Barrow Memorial Gardens.
Carter Funeral Home of Winder is in charge of arrangements where online condolences may be expressed at www.carterfhwinder.com.
