COMMERCE - Freddie Joe David, 73, Commerce, died Saturday, February 5, 2022 at his residence.

Mr. David was born in Danielsville to the late Worley and Lucille Martin David. He was a member of the Methodist faith, a veteran of the United States Army and retired from Cherokee Forrester. In addition to his parents, Mr. David was preceded in death by a brother, Darrell David.

Mr. David is survived by his wife, Mary Nell “Mickie” Morgan David, Commerce; daughters, Allana Metz (Eric), Summerville, S.C., and Ashley Payne (Derek), Jefferson; son, Zack David (Shannon), Commerce; sisters, Sylvia Walls, Bogart, Maxine Myers, Watkinsville, and Rose McDonald, Athens; brothers, Donald David, Royston, W.D. David, Braselton, and Junior David, Nicholson; and eight grandchildren.

Funeral service: Tuesday, February 8, 2022 at 2 p.m. at Bold Spring United Methodist Church with the Revs. Ross Wheeler, Brian David and Jacquelin Ratliff officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.

Family to receive friends: Tuesday, February 8, 2022 from 12 to 2 p.m. at the church.

Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce is in charge of arrangements.

Published by MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.

Week of February 6-12

