JEFFERSON - Freddie Lee "Fuzz" Stevens, 67, Jefferson (Arcade community), passed away Saturday, October 23, 2021 at Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center.
Freddie was born on March 11, 1954 to the late William Howard Stevens and Louise Murphy Stevens.
Freddie had a love for God that showed. He had a smile and helping hand for anyone he met. He is loved dearly and will be greatly missed.
Freddie is survived by his wife, Betty Louise Stevens; one daughter, Christina Stevens; four sons, Howard and Melissa Stevens, Jay and Anji Stevens, Johnny Thomas and William Thomas; 10 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; two sisters, four brothers, and over 15 nieces and nephews.
Memorial service: Saturday, November 6, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Faith Baptist Church, US Hwy. 129 Business, Jefferson.
Preparations made by Central Cremation Services, Pendergrass.
