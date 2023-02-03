Freddie Leonard Bell, 91, cherished father, grandfather and great-grandfather, passed away on Monday, January 30, 2023.
Born in Tennessee, he was a son of the late Elmer J. Bell and Pauline Geer Bell. Mr. Bell was a Veteran of the United States Air Force. He was a welder with more than 70 years of experience and he owned and operated Bell Welding in Comer. Mr. Bell enjoyed fishing and was an avid fan of the Atlanta Braves.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Hazel Virginia Kidd Bell; and siblings, Eddie Bell, Tom Bell, Junior Bell and Freda Donnelly.
Survivors include his daughter, Tammy Young (Mark); granddaughters, Courtney Arnold (Hunter) and Haley Young; great-grandchildren, Hadlee Arnold, Hudson Arnold and Reese Arnold; and one sister, Louise Harper.
Funeral service: Wednesday, February 1, 2023. Interment followed at Evergreen Memorial Park.
Lord and Stephens, Danielsville, is in charge of arrangements.
