JEFFERSON - Frederick A. Trunk, 82, Jefferson, passed away on Wednesday, May 20, 2020.
Mr. Trunk was born in Glen Ridge, New Jersey to the late Edgar and Ruth Burke Trunk. Mr. Trunk married Marjorie Passetti Trunk on June 28, 1958 and he was a organ and piano sales representative for Rodgers Organs and Musical Instruments. Fred loved to play the organ and had made many records back in the 1960s and 1970s and he was the current organist at Galilee Christian Church in Jefferson. In addition to his parents, Fred was preceded in death by his wife Marjorie, who passed away on April 12, 2013.
Survivors include his son, David F. Trunk and his wife Nicole, Jefferson; daughter, Susan Ruth Trunk, California; grandchildren, Sidney Brooke Trunk and Chris Woodall; and his great-grandchild, Cambrie Woodall.
Memorial service: Saturday, June 20, 2020 at 11 a.m. in the Galilee Christian Church, Jefferson.
Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Ga., 706-367-5467. Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
