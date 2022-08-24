ATHENS/DANIELSVILLE - Frederick Andrew Moseley, 82, Athens/Danielsville, died at home on Monday, August 22, 2022, surrounded by his loving family after a long battle with cancer and associated illness.
He is predeceased by his beloved grandson, Evan Wolfe; brothers Dannie and Aaron Hugh (A. Hugh); and his sister, Rachel.
Fred was born in 1940 in his family home in Cherokee County, Alabama, the last of six children. He was the first in his immediate family to attend and complete college, earning a BS degree from Jacksonville State University in 1963 in Chemistry. After graduation, he worked briefly at the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in Atlanta as a bench scientist before moving to the U.S. Department of Agriculture in East Point. He met his wife Joyce in 1965, shortly before being transferred to Washington, D.C. The two married later that year and took up residence in Alexandria, Va.
In 1974, after nine years and the births of their two daughters, Sherrie and Pam, Fred was transferred to the USDA office in Athens, testing food to ensure safety. Six years later he joined the Athens branch of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency where he tested water for contaminants. He spent the remainder of his career at the EPA, finally retiring in 2006.
Fred was a member of Tuckston Methodist Church in Athens for many years and took every opportunity to volunteer in the community, including at Saint Mary’s Hospital, Athens, among other places. He enjoyed working with his hands, engaging in numerous home improvement projects over the years, both large and small. His quick, dry wit and deeply caring heart will be missed.
Fred is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Joyce (née Hansard); daughters and sons-in-law, Sherrie and Mark Hall and Pam and Justin Wolfe, and their son and daughter, Duncan and Miranda Wolfe, Fred’s much loved grandchildren. He is also survived by his sisters, Imogene Van Pelt and Dorothy Myrick.
Funeral service: Saturday, August 27, 2022, at 2 p.m. at Tuckston United Methodist Church.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the charity of your choice.
Lord and Stephens, East, Athens, Ga., is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com
