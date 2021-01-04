WINDER - Frederick “Eric” Gregg Dickerson, 50, Winder, died Tuesday, December 29, 2020 at Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center.
Mr. Dickerson was born in Gainesville to Frederick Gregg Dickerson Sr. (Becky) of Peachtree City and Patricia Sailors McCoy (David) of Commerce. He was employed with RF Knox.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Dickerson is survived by his wife, Angela Haney Dickerson, Winder; sons, Cody Dickerson, Panama City, Fa., and Grant Dickerson, Winder; step-children, Nicole Sabatino, Merle Strayhorn and Kayne Strayhorn; brother, Ben Dickerson, Nicholson; sisters, Christina Kelley, Anderson, S.C., Meechie Dickerson Cannon (Phillip), Marietta, and Mattie Dickerson (Ryan Tibbetts), LaGrange; grandmother, Joanne Sailors; mother-in-law, Karen Myers; and a number of nieces and nephews.
A public visitation will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. on Friday, January 1, 2021 at Little-Ward Funeral Home.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce is in charge of arrangements.
