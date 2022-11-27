DANIELSVILLE - Fredrick M. Snailum, 74, Danielsville, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, November 22, 2022.
Mr. Snailum was born on October 30, 1949, in Yuma, Arizona. He is preceded in death by his son, Chris; daughter, Marybeth; father, Bill; step-father, Erine; mother, Helen; brother, Greg Snailum; sister, Gail Nicora; and grandparents, Maynard and Mary Wheeler and William Sr. and Ruby Snailum.
He served in the U.S. Army stationed in Germany and was ranked as E5. During that time he received a Good Conduct Medal, Marksman Rifle and Hand Grenade, along with a Pistol.
After an Honorable Discharge, he attended Athens Tech becoming a machinist. Later in life, he decided to become an over the road truck driver. He was an avid Dodgers baseball fan, but really enjoyed any sport as long as it came with great food and company. His grand and great-grandchildren were the loves of his life. He definitely was one of a kind that never met a stranger and who will be missed dearly by many.
He is survived by his wife, Nancy Snailum, Danielsville; daughter, Melissa and Cory, Danielsville; grandchildren, Alexis, Brody, Bryson, Lauren, Kelsie and Harper; great-grandchildren, Kimber and Cora, all of Madison County; brother, John and Lynn Snailum; sister, Cherie and Bob Nicora; and niece and nephew, Katie and Johnathan Nicora, California.
We as a family would like to give a special thank you to the Madison County EMS, Sheriff's Dept., Coroner Julie Phillips, and Lord and Stephens, all of Danielsville, for all of the heartfelt words that were given to all of us the day of Fred's passing.
Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, Danielsville, Danielsville, Ga., is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com.
