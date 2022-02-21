DANIELSVILLE - Freida Ann Williams, 72, Danielsville, passed away at Rosemont Nursing Home, Stone Mountain, on Friday, February 11, 2022.
Freida was born in Athens on February 24, 1948 to the late J.C. Vernon Williams and Flora Hattie Williams.
Freida attended Hope Haven School for special people for many years.
Freida was preceded in death by her father, J.C. Vernon Williams; her mother, Flora Hattie Williams; her brothers, Gerald Williams, Thomas Wayne Williams, Dennie Lee Williams and Bobby Joe Williams; and sister, Elise Williams Bowen.
Freida is survived by one sister, Martha Fowler McCarty, Dainelsville; one brother, James Williams, Danielsville; 13 nephews; and 11 nieces.
Memorial service: Saturday, February 26, 2022 at 1 p.m. in the fellowship hall at Bible Baptist Church, Cleghorn Rd., Danielsville. Family and friends are welcomed.
Thanks to Gail for all the care she gave my sister, God bless you.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In