DANIELSVILLE - Furman Wilson Fitts, 82, Danielsville, passed away on Friday, January 13, 2023, at the Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center in Athens.
Mr. Fitts was born in Danielsville, on April 20, 1940, son of the late William Lafayette Fitts and the late Ethel Elizabeth Moore Fitts. He was an automobile mechanic having worked at Minish GMC Pontiac and Buick and then Mike Dudley’s Garage later in life. Mr. Fitts was a United States Army veteran, the former fire chief of Shiloh Volunteer Fire Department and of the Christian faith.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by four brothers and three sisters.
Survivors include his wife, Agnes “Sally” Lucille Dean Fitts; daughter and son-in-law, Latana Lynn and Robin Coile, Danielsville; sisters, Jimmie Hallford, Hendersonville, N.C., Bobbie Tyner, Danielsville, and Tommie Holloway, Danielsville; god-granddaughter, Lori Taylor; and god-great grandson, Ethan Taylor.
Graveside service: Monday, January 16, 2023, at 3 p.m. in the Shiloh Baptist Church Cemetery with the Revs. Allen Thompson and Glenn Guest officiating.
Family to receive friends: Monday, January 16, 2023, from 12:30 until 2:30 p.m. at Pruitt Funeral Home. During other times the family will be at 5000 New Haven Church Road, Danielsville, Ga.
Pruitt Funeral Home in Royston, Ga., is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.pruittfhroyston.com.
