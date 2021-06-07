HOSCHTON - G.E. Adams, 82, Hoschton, passed away Saturday, May 22, 2021.
GE loved farming, dove hunting, his friends and riding his ATV. He was preceded in death by his parents, Homer R. and Mary Adams.
Survivors include his wife, Myrtle Lance Adams, Hoschton; son, Tommy Adams, Commerce; daughters, Shelba Hortman, Dacula, Jackie Givens, Athens, and Pam Vosberg and husband Dave, Jefferson; sister, Margie Davis and husband Edward, Lawrenceville; grandchildren, Brandon, Britney, Daniel, Amber and Steven; great-grandchildren, James, John, Jesse, Joyanna, Hunter, Mackenzie and Maverick; nieces, Sherri Wilson and Denise Gray and husband Tim; nephews, Danny Cronan and Charles Adams; and a host of other relatives.
Memorial service: Sunday, June 13, 2021 at 3 p.m. at Lawson Funeral Home Chapel. Pastor Jody Everett will be officiating.
Family to receive friends: Sunday, June 13, 2021 from 2-3 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at stjude.org.
Arrangements by Lawson Funeral Home, 4532 Hwy. 53, Hoschton, Ga. 30548, www.lawsonfuneralhome.org, 706-654-0966.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In