AUBURN - Gail Bennett, 71, Auburn, passed away Thursday, October 6, 2022.
She was born in Atlanta to the late Durrell and Ramona Lee Hamilton. Mrs. Bennett was a former Lawrenceville resident and had resided in Barrow County for the past 36 years. She was a homemaker and of the Baptist denomination.
Surviving are husband of 52 years, Jesse Bennett, Auburn; daughter and son-in-law, Lisa and Tim Davis, Lula; son and daughter-in-law, Mike and Kimberley Bennett, Monroe; six grandchildren, Timmy Davis, Abigail King, Lindsey Pritchett, Austin Bennett, Bella Bennett and Jessica Bennett; four great-grandchildren, Emma, Charlie, Eden and Felix; and two sisters, Donna Garner, Darien, and Debbie Arrowood, Canton.
Funeral service: Sunday, October 9, 2022, at 2 p.m. from the chapel of Carter Funeral Home with the Rev. John Burchfield officiating. Interment will be in Barrow Memorial Gardens.
Family to receive friends: Saturday, October 8, 2022, from 5 until 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Carter Funeral Home, Winder, is in charge of arrangements.
