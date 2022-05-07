WINDER - Gail Buchanan, 73, Winder, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 4, 2022.
Ms. Buchanan was born on January 15, 1949. She retired in 2016 after working for the telephone company and then the Barrow County Court System as the Magistrate Court Chief Clerk.
Ms. Buchanan is preceded in death by her parents; John T. Buchanan and Mary Lee Herndon Buchanan; and sister, Carol Smith.
Ms. Buchanan is survived by her brother and sister-in-law, Tommy and Beth Buchanan; along with numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and a host of extended friends and family also survives.
Funeral service: Saturday, May 7, 2022 at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Carter Funeral Home with the Rev. Kerry Walker officiating. Burial will follow the service at Chapel Christian Church Cemetery in Winder.
Family to receive friends: Friday, May 6, 2022 from 5 until 7 p.m. at Carter Funeral Home.
The family has respectfully requested in lieu of flowers, donations be made in memory of Ms. Buchanan to the National Breast Cancer Association.
Carter Funeral Home, Winder is entrusted with the arrangements.
