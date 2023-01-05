Gail Elizabeth Wyatt, 72, cherished mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and sister, passed away on Thursday, January 4, 2023.
Born in Athens, she was a daughter of the late Harold Huth and Dorothy Melton Huth. Mrs. Wyatt enjoyed crafting and she loved sewing gifts for those dearest to her. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of more than 50 years, Bobby Wyatt.
Survivors include her children, Jason Wyatt (Jen), Sean Wyatt, Crystal Weaver (Michael) and Caitlin Coleman (Ralph); siblings, Brenda David, Pam Everett, Dennis Huth, David Huth, Pat Bolden and James Huth; grandchildren, Brooke Wyatt, Matt Wyatt, Braxton Wyatt, Casey Wyatt, Tyler Wyatt, Austin Wyatt, Blake Wyatt, Ryker Wyatt, Bentley Wyatt, Jeremiah Weaver, Ruby Weaver, Jayden Weaver, Austin Coleman, Briar Coleman and Maverick Coleman and great-grandchildren, Sawyer Baxter, Camden Baxter, Easton Peace, Grayson Wyatt, Preston Wyatt, Laklynn Wilson and Raylon Wyatt.
Funeral service: Saturday, January 7, 2023, at 11 a.m. at Lord and Stephens, Danielsville. Interment will follow in the Colbert Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Mrs. Wyatt’s grandchildren.
Family to receive friends: Friday, January 6, 2023, from 6 until 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Lord and Stephens, Danielsville, is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com.
