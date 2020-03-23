ILA - Gail Marie Carey Richey, 60, Ila, passed away on Saturday, March 14, 2020.
She was born on September 29, 1959 and was preceded in death by her father, Marshall Carey; and brother, Stanley Carey.
Survivors include her mother, Leola Carey; brothers and sister-in-law, Mark and Martha Carey and Brant Carey; and several nieces and nephews.
She was a member of Union Baptist Church.
Memorial service: Saturday, March 28, 2020 at 12 p.m. at the Union Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Scott Adams officiating.
