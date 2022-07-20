LOGANVILLE - Gail Solensky, 76, Loganville, passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 17, 2022 at her residence.
Mrs. Solensky was a member of the Church on Main in Snellville where she served in the Elderly Women’s Sunday School Class. She loved traveling, gardening and playing Skipbo. Gail will be best remembered by her family as a loving wife, mother, sister and grandmother.
Mrs. Solensky is preceded in death by her parents, Frank Luther Roach and Ollie Pace Roach; and children, Dorothy Sliger and Douglas Sliger.
Mrs. Solensky is survived by her husband of 18 years, Richard Solensky, Loganville; daughter, Vanessa Sliger, Ohio; siblings, Doris Strickland, Winder, Ralph Roach, Pineville, La., Terry Roach, Cartersville, and Winifred Tarbush, Conyers; four grandchildren, Krystle Schake, Loganville, Michael McMahan, Clinton, Tenn., April Walker, Winder, and Kristina (Christopher) Key, Loganville; along with numerous nieces and nephews also survive.
Funeral service: Friday, July 22, 2022, at 1 p.m. in the chapel of Carter Funeral Home. Inurnment will follow in Barrow Memorial Gardens.
Family to receive friends: Friday, July 22, 2022 from 12: until 1: p.m. at the funeral home.
Flowers are accepted or donations may be made to the American Cancer Society.
Carter Funeral Home, Winder, is entrusted with the arrangements.
