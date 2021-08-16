Jefferson, GA (30549)

Today

Mostly cloudy skies this morning followed by thunderstorms during the afternoon. High 83F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Showers and thundershowers early, then overcast overnight with occasional rain. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 69F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.