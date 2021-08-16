BETHLEHEM - Gary Bryan Duncan, 53, of Bethlehem, passed away on Monday, August 9, 2021.
Mr. Duncan was a welder and fabricator by trade. He will be best remembered as a family oriented man that held a special bond with his grandchildren. He particularly loved watching his grandchildren play sports. Mr. Duncan was a member of Ebenezer Baptist Church.
Mr. Duncan is preceded in death by his parents, William and Clarice Duncan; and brother, William Clay Duncan.
Mr. Duncan is survived by his children, Christopher Bryan (Lindsey) Duncan, Allen Brantley (Kristen) Duncan and Misty Dawn Duncan (fiancé, Brant Aaron Roberts); siblings, Wayne Brantley (Sue) Duncan and Donna Marie Fowler; and six grandchildren, Ally Duncan, Brantley Duncan, Aralynn Roberts, Oakleigh Duncan, Kieran Roberts and Maddox Duncan.
Family to receive friends: Thursday, August 12, 2021 from 6 until 8 p.m. at Carter Funeral Home.
Funeral service: Friday, August 13, 2021 at 11 a.m. from the chapel of Carter Funeral Home with Ken Clack officiating. Burial will follow the service at Ebenezer Baptist Church Cemetery.
Carter Funeral Home, Winder is entrusted with the arrangements.
