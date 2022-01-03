JEFFERSON - Gary Ernest Saxon Jr., 35, Jefferson, entered rest Sunday, January 2, 2022.
Mr. Saxon was born in Spartanburg, South Carolina, a son of Timothy Pursley of Hoschton and the late Rhonda Lynn Cowart Pursley. Mr. Saxon was a member of The Jefferson Church and was the senior network engineer with Halski Systems.
Survivors, in addition to his father, is his wife, Brittany Bradberry Saxon, Jefferson; two daughters, Ravyn Saxon and Riley Saxon, Jefferson; brothers, Jessie Cowart, Hartwell, Travis Pursley, Nicholson, and Chad Russell, Laurens, South Carolina; and sisters, Breezy Boyer and Brandy Kitchens, Laurens, South Carolina.
Funeral service: Thursday, January 6, 2022 at 1 p.m. from The Jefferson Church with Pastor Nick Dalton officiating with burial to follow in Evans Memory Gardens. Mr. Saxon will lie in state in the church from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Gentlemen honored as pallbearers are Keith Lackey, Cade Vanderburg, Bobby Vanderburg, Jason Hogan, Chase Watson and Jeffrey DeGeorge.
Family to receive friends: Wednesday, January 5, 2022 from 5-8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Flowers are optional, memorials may be made in memory of Mr. Gary Eugene Saxon Jr. to The Jefferson Church, P.O. Box 674, Jefferson, Georgia 30549.
Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia, 706-367-5467. Online condolences at: www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In