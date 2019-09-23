JEFFERSON - Gary Eugene Bryant, 48, Jefferson, passed away on Saturday, September 21, 2019.
Gary graduated from Jefferson High School in the class of 1989. He worked at Garmon Enterprises for 28 years, where he enjoyed building cabinets. He was a member of First Pentecostal Oneness Church of Arcade, which he also helped build. Gary enjoyed building anything, as well as fishing, shooting and singing (occasionally at the expense of others). As a matter of fact, he was a hardworking, funny man, and everyone who met him could not help but love him - especially his baby blue eyes and big smile.
Gary was preceded in death by his father, Billy Wayne Bryant; and his brother, Patrick Neal.
He is survived by his wife, Kathy Woodard Bryant; his mother, Elaine (Mema) Bryant; grandmother, Lela Williams; five children, Sean Jensen, Brittany (Wiley Seabolt) Bryant, Cody (Emily) Bryant, Yessica Bryant, and Destiny Bryant; four grandchildren: Anslie Johnson, Liam (Lemon) Johnson, Aubrey Seabolt, and Lilly Cook; and two brothers, Phillip (Tonya) Bryant, and Kevin (Lynn) Bryant. He is also survived by his mother-in-law, Shirley Jordan; dear friends Clifford and Nadine Smith; many nieces; nephews; great-nieces; and great-nephews.
Funeral service: Thursday, September 26, 2019, at 2 p.m. at First Pentecostal Oneness Church in Arcade. Interment will follow in the church cemetery following the service.
Family to receive friends: Tuesday, September 24, 2019, from 11 a.m. until service time on Thursday at the church.
Donations may be made in Gary’s honor to his church, First Pentecostal Oneness Church, 4676 Old Pendergrass Rd., Jefferson, Ga., 30549. Anyone wishing to bring food to the church may do so at any time from Tuesday until Thursday.
Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, East, Athens, is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In