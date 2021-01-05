GILLSVILLE - Gary Hobert Minish, 62, Gillsville, passed away on Saturday, January 2, 2021.
Born in Monroe on April 20, 1958, he was a son of the late Wayne Minish and Yvonne Eller Minish. Mr. Minish retired from the State of Georgia as the assistant chief inspector with the Department of Motor Vehicles and was a member of Gillsville Baptist Church. He enjoyed racing, car shows, antique cars and pretty much anything fast and loud. He loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.
Surviving are his wife, Donna McCoy Minish, Gillsville; son and girlfriend, Eli Minish, Gillsville (Nicole Murphy); daughter and son-in-law, Allie and Josh Cowart, Maysville; grandchildren, Cody Cowart, Canaan Cowart, Laney Minish, Lelann Minish, Liam Minish, Madden Minish and June Minish; brothers and sister-in-law, Larry and Beverly Minish, Ila, and Steve Minish, Atlanta; sister and brother-in-law, Linda Benton and Lamar Hendricks, Cornelia; aunt, Barbara Deditius, Purdy, Missouri; and several nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Graveside service: Wednesday, January 6, 2021 at 2 p.m. at L.L. Evans Family Cemetery, adjacent to Hickory Flat United Methodist Church Cemetery in Lula, with Pastor Saul McCoy officiating. Service will be live-streamed from McGahee-Griffin and Stewart’s Facebook page for those not able to attend.
Those in attendance are asked to please adhere to the public health and social distancing guidelines regarding COVID-19.
In lieu of flowers or food, the family requests to pay it forward by donating a meal to your local fire department or by making a donation to a charity of your choice.
An online guest register is available and may be viewed at www.mcgaheegriffinandstewart.com. McGahee-Griffin & Stewart Funeral Home of Cornelia, Georgia, 706-778-8668, is in charge of arrangements.
