WINDER - Gary Lane Whiddon, 74, Winder, passed away on Saturday, June 26, 2021.
Mr. Whiddon was a native of Winder. He will be best remembered by his family as a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend. He enjoyed trail riding the United States with his wife. In particular, Gary loved traveling to Arizona where he would support the Wagon Museum and the Tucson Rodeo Parade. He was an avid horse and wagon enthusiast.
Mr. Whiddon is preceded in death by his parents, Howell and Katherine Whiddon; and brother, Robert Whiddon.
Mr. Whiddon is survived by his loving wife, Tracy Whiddon, Winder; sons, Wayne Whiddon, Winder, and Scott Brooks, Auburn; daughters, Lane (Keith) Childers, Eatonton, Ashley (Scott) Goodwin, Dacula, and Cory (Steven) Wilkes, Newnan; brother, Franklin (Melinda) Whiddon, Winder; grandchildren, Kimberly Leverett, TJ Whiddon, Michael and Chase Goodwin, Jonson Hughes, Josalyn Wilkes, Noah, Gabriella, Isabella and Asher Wilkes and Linken Brooks; two great-grandchildren, Ryker and Taylin Leverett; and his horse, Annie, and boxer, Zoey.
Memorial service: Monday, July 5, 2021 at 11 a.m. at the Smith Memory Chapel with Chaplain Shannon Baxter officiating. Inurnment will follow the service at Barrow Memorial Gardens.
Family to receive friends: Monday, July 5, 2021 from 9 until 11 a.m. at Smith Funeral Home.
The family respectfully request in lieu of flowers, donations be made in memory of Mr. Whiddon to the Tucson Rodeo Parade and Wagon Museum, P.O. Box 1788, Tucson, Ariz. 85702.
Smith Funeral Home, Winder is entrusted with the arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In