HOSCHTON - Gary Lee Ousley, 90, Hoschton, passed away Friday, January 1, 2021 at his residence, surrounded by his family.
Mr. Ousley was born May 6, 1930 and he was the son of the late Dewey Lee and Zonie Green Ousley in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. A Veteran of the United States Army, he was a member of DAV, American Ex-Prisoners of War and the American Legion. He was captured by the Chinese during the Korean War and was held captive in North Korea for 33 months. Mr. Ousley was a member of Chestnut Mountain Presbyterian Church and retired from Colorado Interstate Gas Company, where he was a staff engineer.
Mr. Ousley is survived by his wife of 67 years, Edna “Edie” Ousley, Hoschton; children, Pamela Darlene Ousley, Hoschton, and Barry Jon and Kareen Ousley, Forest, Virginia; and siblings, Anita Bliss, Macomb, Michigan, Leslie and Patti Broughton, Mesa, Arizona, and John and Loretta Broughton, Tennessee.
Memorial service: Tuesday, January 12, 2021 at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Memorial Park South Funeral Home. The Rev. John Batusic will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to American Ex-Prisoners of War, P.O. Box 3445, Arlington, Texas 76007, 817-649-2979 or Encompass Health Hospice Care, 884 Legacy Park Drive, Suites 201 and 202, Lawrenceville, Ga. 30043-8714.
Memorial Park South Funeral Home, 4121 Falcon Parkway, Flowery Branch, Georgia 30542 is in charge of arrangements. Send on-line condolences to www.memorialparkfuneralhomes.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In