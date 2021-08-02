ATHENS - Gatress Andrew Downs Jr., 79, Athens, passed away on Wednesday, July 29, 2021.
Before moving to Winder, Mr. Downs lived and worked in Manhattan, New York. He was a graduate of Princess Anne High School in Virginia Beach, Va., and the University of Georgia where he was a member of Kappa Sigma Fraternity. Mr. Downs served in the United States Coast Guard Reserves in Cape May, New Jersey.
He had a long and successful career as a designer. He was the owner of Parrish-Woodworth, Boutique Florist, in New York City. He was a fashion designer for Andrew Downs Collections and a private label manufacturer and designer for Saks Fifth Avenue, Horchow Collection, Victoria's Secret Clothing. He also owned a clothing factory.
Mr. Downs was a writer for various newspapers and was an editor for The Athens Observer. He will also be remembered as a decorator and home designer with Andrew Downs & Company in Athens.
Andrew was preceded in death by his parents Gatress Andrew Downs Sr. and Genevieve George Downs; and his sister, Joan Marie Downs (Matt) Kukrall.
Andrew is survived by his wife, Lane Parker Downs, Athens, formerly of Winder. He is also survived by a step-son, Joshua (Anna) Brantley; step-daughter, Morgan Brantley (Jason) Power; brother, Donald (Elizabeth) Downs; and four grandchildren, Brantley Power, Grace Power, Parker Brantley and Ella Brantley.
Memorial service: Monday, August 2, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Smith Memory Chapel in Winder. An inurnment will follow at Nazareth Methodist Church. The service will be officiated by the Reverend Robert W. Greene, pastor of Ashford Memorial Methodist Church.
Family to receive friends: Monday, August 2, 2021 from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the funeral home.
Smith Funeral Home, Winder has been entrusted with arrangements.
