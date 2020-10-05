JEFFERSON - Gene Artis Pelham, 81, Jefferson, passed away on Saturday, September 26, 2020.
He was born in 1938 in Graceville, Fla. to the late Carl and Mary Pelham. Gene was a member of Peoples Baptist Church in Jefferson. He loved to sing and play gospel songs and hymns on his guitar with his family and friends.
In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by his brother, CH Pelham; sisters, Dean Worral and June Fowler; his sons, Timothy and Carlos Pelham; and his grandson, Christopher Pelham.
He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Bertha Pelham; his children, Ellen (Kevin) Cason, Michael Pelham, Wanda (Mike) Digby, Ronda (Chris) Kelly and Bobby Pelham; grandchildren, Billy Joe Brown, Kathy Zakrzewski, Cory Pelham, Annisa Wyatt, Daniel and Rachael Pelham, Amber Land, Brittany Ledford, Matthew Pelham, Joseph Kelly, Peyton Pelham and Riley Jackson; great- grandchildren, Breanna, Emily, Brandon, Eric, Nathan, Kelsey, Austin, Caden, Avery, Bashie, Allison, Elizabeth, Braylon, Layton and Lauren; and siblings, Murrele Pelham, Sharon Youmans and Louise Stincill.
Memorial service: Saturday, October 3, 2020 at 4 p.m. at Peoples Baptist Church, 900 Doster Rd., Jefferson.
The family requests no flowers.
