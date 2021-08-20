PENDERGRASS - Gene Durward Shaw, 89, Pendergrass, Georgia (Belmont community) entered into Heaven Thursday, August 19, 2021, from an extended illness.
Mr. Shaw was born to the late John Henry Shaw and the late Vera Mae Maynard Shaw, was a deacon and member of Belmont Baptist Church. Mr. Shaw graduated from Braselton High School and retired from Civil Service as a Poultry Inspector along with serving in the United State Air Force for four years. In addition to his father and mother, Mr. Shaw is preceded by brothers Harold Shaw and Randall Shaw; and brother-in-law, Duel Latty.
Survivors include his wife of 60 years, Eula Mae Latty Shaw; son, Daniel Shaw; daughter, Darlene Shaw; brothers, W.F. Shaw (Pat) and Kenneth Shaw; sisters, Vera Dean Wetherford, Kay Gerrin (David) and Marilyn Carlyle; sister-in-law, and brother-in-law, Beulah and Donald Land; brother-in-law, Harley Latty; and sister-in-law, Betty Jo Latty.
Funeral service: Sunday, August 22, 2021 at 2 p.m. from the Belmont Baptist Church with the Reverend Bill Compton officiating, burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Family to receive: Saturday, August 21, 2021 from 4-8 p.m. at Evans Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Belmont Baptist Church Building Fund, 3635 Belmont Highway, Gainesville, Georgia 30507.
Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia. Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
