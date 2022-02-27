HULL - Gene Edward Weeks, 67, Hull, died peacefully on Saturday, February 26, 2022 at his home.
Mr. Weeks was born at Fort Gordon to the late Eugene Franklin Weeks and Grace Littleton Weeks. He was a United States Army veteran, Vietnam era. He was a graduate of the Medical College of Georgia, Summa Cum Laude, and of the University of Georgia. He retired from the University of Georgia.
Mr. Weeks is survived by his wife, Anne Shirley Hurst Weeks; two step-children, Sarah Hurst Barnett (Scott) and William Burlington Hurst (Lecia); and five step-grandchildren, William Henry Hurst, Benjamin Lawrence Hurst, Lucy Anne Marie Barnett, Lindsay James Powell Barnett and Audrey Susanna Hurst.
Memorial donations may be made to the American Brain Tumor Association at abta.org.
Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, East, Athens, Ga., is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com.
