CLAYTON - Gene Funderburk, 73, Clayton, went home to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on Monday, December 21, 2020.
Mr. Funderburk was born in Pendergrass, a son of the late John Albert and Rosie Pressley Funderburk, was the owner of P & F Welding and Mechanic, was a hard worker and loved his family.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Funderburk is preceded by brothers, R.L., L.C., and J.W. Funderburk; sisters, Sadie Strange and Hazel Nix; and a great-grandson, Elijah Wilson.
Survivors include his wife of 54 years, Margaret Wilson Funderburk, Clayton; daughter, Rhonda Bruce and her husband Barry, Clayton; son, Brian Funderburk, Augusta; brothers, T.W. and Johnny Funderburk, Pendergrass, and Larry Funderburk, Toccoa; sisters, Ruby Franklin and Fannie Lance, Pendergrass; three grandchildren, Brooke Bruce (Seth Wilson), Highlands, N.C., Summer Bruce (David Gerrells), Clayton, and Nick Funderburk (Hannah Sell), Buford; three great-grandchildren, Wyatt and Ashlynn Wilson, Highlands, N.C., and Noah Funderburk, Buford.
Funeral service: Wednesday, December 23, 2020 at 11 a.m. from the Pond Fork Baptist Church with the Revs. Johnny Knight and Danny Green officiating with burial to follow in the church cemetery. Gentlemen honored as pallbearers are Jerry, Dennis, Butch and Dwayne Funderburk, Wayne Beaty and Waylon Wilson.
Family to receive friends: Wednesday, December 23, 2020 from 9-11 a.m. at the church. Those attending are asked to maintain safe social distancing and to wear protective masks because of the current COVID Pandemic.
Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia, 706-367-5467. Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
