COMMERCE - Gene O’Neal McElroy, 81, Commerce, entered rest Saturday, March 5, 2022.
Mr. McElroy was born in Comer, a son of the late J.C. and Jonnie Merle Booth McElroy, was a Veteran of the U.S. Air Force, retired from Southern Bell and was a member of the First Baptist Church of Jefferson. In addition to his parents, Mr. McElroy is preceded by his wife, Marie Dean McElroy; brothers, Ronald and Troy; and a sister, Mary.
Survivors include a son, Todd O’Neal McElroy and his wife Ruth, Commerce; grandson, Zane McElroy; and great-grandchildren, Carrigan and Mattilyn McElroy.
In accordance with the wishes of Mr. McElroy, his remains will be cremated with a memorial service to be held at 12 p.m. Saturday, March 12, 2022 from the chapel of Evans Funeral Home with Melvin Porter officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in memory of Mr. Gene O’Neal McElroy to the American Cancer Society, 105 Westpark Drive, Suite C, Athens, Georgia 30606 or to the American Heart Association, 1720 Epps Bridge Parkway, Suite 108-383, Athens, Georgia 30606
Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia, 706-367-5467. Online condolences at: www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
