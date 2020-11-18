Genelle Wise Harper passed away on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center, after having complications from a blood clot in her lung.
Funeral service: Monday, November 9, 2020 at Rogers Chapel Baptist Church in Madison County, where she was a life-long member.
She was preceded in death by her parents Robert Wise Sr. and Sallie Scott Wise. She was born July 9, 1929. She was the last of her siblings. They were Robert Wise Jr., Eddie B. Wise, Johnny Wise, Lonnie Wise, Davis Wise, Corine Pittman, Amy Thompson, Annie Ruth Kelly and Pearl Shields. She is preceded in death by her children, Mary Ann Harper, Sammy Lee Harper, Charlie James Harper and Jerry Lee Harper.
She is survived by her children, Amy Nell Usher (Jimmy), Athens, Carolyn Elaine Walker (James), Athens, Linda Jane Tabor (Van-deceased), Banks County, Elmira Wheeler (Edwin), Commerce, Pamela Ann Harper, Madison County, Michael Anthony Harper, Athens, and Gregory Harper, Gainesville; God daughter, Jackie Huff, Royston; loving cousin, Ozzie Lee Tarpkins; 11 children; 26 grandchildren; 35 great-grandchildren; and 17 great-great-grandchildren. One of her granddaughter's middle name is Genelle, so her name will live on.
She was educated by Rogers Chapel, Madison County, and Union Baptist Institute, Athens. Genelle retired from Harmony Grove Mill (Mt. Vernon) after working there for 20 years. Her favorite place to be was at the Madison County Senior Citizens Center, where she loved her friends and her bus drivers and they loved her. At the center, she exercised, played Bingo and Uno. Her nickname there was Ms. G. She had other nicknames as well: Ma, Cuz, Granny Gen, Old Timer and Goat Lady. She enjoyed gardening, taking care of her goats, writing, reading poems and cooking for her family. The family would like to thank everyone who showed love to us during these hard times. May God bless you!
Garden View Funeral Home, Athens, Ga. was in charge of arrangements. "When memories are all you have, place them in the garden!"
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In