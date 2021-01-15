DANIELSVILLE - Geneva “Ginnie” House, 92, Danielsville, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday, January 11, 2021, at her home.
Ms. House was born in Danielsville on November 22, 1982, daughter of the late Curtis and Maude Coile House. She was a homemaker and member of the Bethel M. Baptist Church. Ms. House was a loving and humble person, who was always willing to help others.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, James House.
Survivors include her sister, Montine Hammond; brothers, Ralph (Shirley) House and Dorris House; sister-in-law, Margaret House; nieces, Teresa Miller, Regina House and Karen Fox; nephew, Melvin Hammond; great-nieces, Alicia McMinn, Amber Phillips and Rachel McClendon; great-nephew, Anthony Fox; great-great- nieces, Jacey and Paisley McMinn; and great-great-nephews, Hayden Munro, Gavyn Munro ad Josiah Phillips.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a private graveside service for Ms. House, officiated by the Rev. David Strickland will be held in the Bethel M. Baptist Church Cemetery in Danielsville.
Ms. House will lie in state at Pruitt Funeral Home from 12 until 5 p.m. on Thursday, January 14, 2021, and from 8 until 11:30 a.m. on Friday, January 15, 2021. The family is at their respective homes.
Pruitt Funeral Home in Royston, GA is in charge of arrangements.
