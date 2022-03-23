BOWMAN - Geneva Hall Ray, 97, Bowman, passed away on Tuesday, March 22, 2022, at the Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center in Athens.
Mrs. Ray was born in Bowman on June 10, 1924, daughter of the late Lindsey Johnson Hall and the late Addie Christian Hall. She was a homemaker, farmer and also of the Pentecostal Holiness faith.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Oscar Boyd Ray; and all of her brothers and sisters.
Survivors include her sons and daughters-in-law, Anthony B. and Brenda Ray, Athens, and Mark and Anita Ray, Royston; grandchildren, Anthony Vincent Ray (Jen), Andrew Stephen Ray (Marion), Nancy Suzanne Ray, Sara Ray, Laura Ray, Jason Ray and Kayla Ray; and great-grandchildren, Jack Ray and Hank Ray.
Funeral service: Sunday, March 27, 2022 at 4 p.m. in the Pruitt Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Doug Conwell officiating. Interment will follow in the New Bethel Congregational Holiness Church Cemetery in Royston.
Family to receive friends: Sunday, March 27, 2022 from 3 to 4 p.m. at Pruitt Funeral Home. During other times the family will be at their respective homes.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.pruittfhroyston.com. Pruitt Funeral Home in Royston, Ga. is in charge of arrangements.
