DANIELSVILLE - Gennie Bell Strickland Helms, Danielsville, passed away on Monday, June 20, 2022, just one day shy of her 86th birthday.
She was born in Madison County on June 21, 1936 to James Richard Strickland and Emma Dale McElreath Strickland. She is preceded in death by her parents; brother, J.W. Strickland; two sons, Walter Helms and John Helms; and her granddaughter, Melissa Lunsford.
She is survived by her brothers and sisters, Herbert Strickland, Ada Clark, Ruby Cox, George Strickland (Louise), Lucy Seagraves (Roy) and Linda Witcher; children, Bonnie Kittle (Brett), Richard Helms, Douglas Helms (Evelyn), and Patricia Seymour (Keith); a number of grandchildren; great-grandchildren, with three more due this year; and one great-great-grandson survive.
Funeral service: Friday, June 24, 2022 at 12 p.m. at Antioch Baptist Church, 2479 Antioch Church Road NW, Dewy Rose, with the Rev. Ken Thrift officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Pallbearers will be Adam Helms, Bradley Hardy, James Taylor, Steven Helms and Trent Brown.
Family to receive friends: Friday, June 24, 2022 from 11 a.m. until 12 p.m. at the funeral home.
Those wishing may sign the online guestbook at http://www.berryfh.com.
