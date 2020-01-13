HOSCHTON - George A. "Andy" Anderson Jr., 71, of the Village of Deaton Creek in Hoschton, passed peacefully away on January 7, 2020 after a battle with liver cancer.
Born in Greenville, S.C., on February 7, 1948, he was the son of George and DeNere Anderson. He graduated from Clemson University in 1970. He served his country as a captain in the U. S. Army during the Vietnam era. Andy retired as a senior operations auditor for Con-Way Freight.
Andy will be remembered for his warmth and kindness. He was always first in line when someone needed help. He loved his family, his church and his friends. He will be greatly missed by those who knew him.
Andy is survived by his wife of 15 years, Susan "Susie" Renni Anderson; his brother and sister-in-law, Eric and Bryce Anderson; son and daughter-in-law, Tripp and Beth Anderson and their two daughters, Maggie and Kate. Andy is also survived by his stepdaughter, Wendy Goldman and her four children, Trevor, Daniel, Rebekah and Trey. Andy is survived by his stepson, Scott and his wife Christy and their children, Taylor, Lindsay, Chase and Cameron.
Celebration of life service: Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Hamilton Mill United Methodist Church, 1450 Pine Rd., Dacula, Ga. 30019, with Pastor Jason Mincey presiding. A reception will follow. Contributions may be made in memory of Andy to Hamilton Mill United Methodist Church.
Hamilton Mill Memorial Chapel, 770-945-6924. Share memories of Andy at hamiltonmillchapel.com.
