DANIELSVILLE - George Aaron Fowler, 75, Danielsville, passed away on Sunday, September 27, 2020, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Athens.
Mr. Fowler was born in Danielsville on October 5, 1944, son of the late Ezra Fowler and the late Libey Berryman Fowler. He was a self-employed heavy equipment operator and was of the Baptist faith.
Survivors include his wife, Faye Norris Fowler; daughters and sons-in-law, Lisa and Larry Little, Danielsville, and Connie and Charlie Parham, Elberton; brothers, David Fowler, Royston, and Ray Fowler, Athens; sisters, Evette Cleveland and Eunice Chastain, both of Danielsville; grandchildren and their spouses, Kimberly and R.J. Wood, Amie and Josh Giddeons, Tori and JR Dudley, and Courtney McCauley; and great-grandchildren, Hunter Dudley and Rainey McCauley.
Graveside service: Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at 11 a.m. in the Shiloh Baptist Church Cemetery. The family is at the home.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.pruittfhroyston.com. Pruitt Funeral Home in Royston is in charge of arrangements.
